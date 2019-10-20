CBS (NYSE:CBS) PT Lowered to $50.00

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the media conglomerate’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. CBS has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBS will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in CBS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in CBS by 0.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 129,675 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CBS in the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CBS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,023 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CBS by 4,978.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,167 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

