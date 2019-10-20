CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 32,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $4,057,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,387. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

