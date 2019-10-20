CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $800.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.
NYSE:IGR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 266,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,225. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
