CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $800.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 266,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,225. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 5.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 191,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 26.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

