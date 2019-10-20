Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 338.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,580 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,633,000 after purchasing an additional 995,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 735,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

CAT stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.