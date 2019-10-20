Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

