Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADNF. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cascades and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CADNF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 253,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164. Cascades has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

