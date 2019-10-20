Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $108.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $111.20 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $71.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $324.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $470.90 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $493.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 118,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $10,655,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 71.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 969,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 404,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 276,302 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 25.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

