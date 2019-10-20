carVertical (CV) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $33,740.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00226236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01128437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

