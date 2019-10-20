CargoX Market Cap Tops $932,860.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $932,860.00 and $1,495.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,210,530 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

