Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

