Cardinal Capital Management Sells 214 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 42.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.