Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.86% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $55.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.40. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.