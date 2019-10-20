Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Total were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Total by 170.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

TOT stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

