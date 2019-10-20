Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $4,727,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1,012.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1,012.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

