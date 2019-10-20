Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,628 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 1,014,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $649.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

