Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in International Paper by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in International Paper by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in International Paper by 25.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.