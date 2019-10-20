Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $33,411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $19,308,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $17,933,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $13,188,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $198.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total value of $27,887,600.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

