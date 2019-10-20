Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 211.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,235,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after buying an additional 385,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after buying an additional 881,932 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after buying an additional 377,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $226,334,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

