Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after buying an additional 2,837,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after buying an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after buying an additional 1,558,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

