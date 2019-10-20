Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Visa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $6.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Shares of V stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 402,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 144,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 26.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

