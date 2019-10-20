Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

APLS opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $33.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $1,053,857.20. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $132,950.00. Insiders sold 62,460 shares of company stock worth $1,593,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

