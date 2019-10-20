Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 38,500 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 5.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $35,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,561,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

