Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 70,724 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,724 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

VOO stock opened at $273.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

