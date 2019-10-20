Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 1,557 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.