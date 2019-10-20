Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 445,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE)

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

