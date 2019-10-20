Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $101.72 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lowered Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,851 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,523,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after acquiring an additional 92,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,484,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.58. 659,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

