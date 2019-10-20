Canaccord Genuity Drops Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

Shares of BA stock traded down $25.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,344,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,648. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

