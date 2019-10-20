Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,362,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 124.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,266,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 827,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,417 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

