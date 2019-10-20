Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.3% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.29.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.
In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
Read More: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.