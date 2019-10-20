Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,484,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,586 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 768,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,628,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,990,926.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $63,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,055 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.