Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $345,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 317,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 61.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $362.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TITN. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

