Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,262 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,333,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 148,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,246,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,734,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

