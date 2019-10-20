Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after buying an additional 449,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,554.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 351,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,285,000 after purchasing an additional 187,521 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 66.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 16.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 813,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

