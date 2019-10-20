Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,855,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 1,596,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 257,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital boosted their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.66 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

