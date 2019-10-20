CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAIXY. Societe Generale lowered CAIXABANK/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

