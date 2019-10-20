Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDNS stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $325,279.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,439. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $88,608.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,936 shares of company stock worth $10,977,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

