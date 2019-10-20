Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Caci International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Caci International by 50.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caci International in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Caci International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,288.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $233.00 price objective on Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caci International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

NYSE:CACI opened at $225.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $235.00.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

