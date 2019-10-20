BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SAP by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP opened at $129.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

