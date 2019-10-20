BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,354,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,155,000 after buying an additional 7,032,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 450,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 772,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 396,920 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Telefonica S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

