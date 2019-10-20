Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.74.

BC opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 95.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

