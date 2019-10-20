Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,185 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,272 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,220 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 236,320 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,959 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.40. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.22.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

