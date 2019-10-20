Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after buying an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,770,000 after buying an additional 1,583,947 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,311,000 after buying an additional 1,563,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after buying an additional 1,507,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

