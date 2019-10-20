Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,120. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $245.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

