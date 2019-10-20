Brokerages Set Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Price Target at $4.20

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,208.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence E. Hall purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,684,340 shares in the company, valued at $218,964.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,215,002 shares of company stock valued at $281,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8,975.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 18,131,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,721. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

