Brokerages Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $185.15

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.15.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Compass Point set a $193.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $97,377.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,249.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,019 shares of company stock valued at $41,772,668. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.09. 5,931,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

