Brokerages Set Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Target Price at $37.25

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 22,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

