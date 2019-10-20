Brokerages Set Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) PT at $10.00

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 674,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

