Brokerages Set $30.00 Target Price for OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($2.60) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OpGen an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPGN shares. Aegis set a $20.00 target price on shares of OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. OpGen has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 402.07% and a negative return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, analysts expect that OpGen will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

