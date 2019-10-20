Brokerages Expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce sales of $334.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.16 million and the lowest is $332.47 million. II-VI posted sales of $314.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

IIVI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. II-VI has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.06.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $687,300. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in II-VI by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 832,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 248.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 714,597 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 321.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 4,866.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 201,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

