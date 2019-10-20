Brokerages Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

HIIQ stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $389.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 149,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

